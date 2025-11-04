Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starbucks’ holiday menu returns this week but fans must wait for red cups

This year’s holiday season offerings include a new Hello Kitty merchandise collection
This year’s holiday season offerings include a new Hello Kitty merchandise collection (Getty/iStock)
  • Starbucks is launching its holiday menu on Nov. 6, featuring a selection of returning festive beverages and new food items.
  • Popular returning drinks include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai, with Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte to follow later in the season.
  • New additions to the holiday food range are the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, alongside returning favorites such as the Snowman Cookie.
  • The coffee chain's annual red cup promotion will also return later in the season, offering customers a special reusable cup with the purchase of any holiday menu beverage.
  • This holiday announcement follows Starbucks' recent introduction of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks, and a wider company restructuring plan involving store closures and corporate role eliminations.
