Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How to play Starbucks For Life Merrython with ‘bearista cups’ up for grabs

The initial release of the $29.99 glass cup sent fans into a frenzy as they immediately sold out and were then being resold for triple the price on sites like eBay
The initial release of the $29.99 glass cup sent fans into a frenzy as they immediately sold out and were then being resold for triple the price on sites like eBay (Starbucks)
  • Starbucks has launched its annual Starbucks for Life Merrython game for Starbucks Rewards members, running from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, 2026.
  • The game offers members the chance to win various prizes, including free drinks, food, gift cards, Bonus Stars, and the viral Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup.
  • Grand prizes include Starbucks for a Year and the ultimate “Starbucks for Life.”
  • Players embark on a virtual journey through four festive cities, with a new city and a free “Prize Play” available each week for instant wins.
  • Starbucks Rewards members should visit  Starbucksforlife.com  and log in using their Starbucks Rewards account to start playing, and non-members can join at any time to play too.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in