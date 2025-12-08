How to play Starbucks For Life Merrython with ‘bearista cups’ up for grabs
- Starbucks has launched its annual Starbucks for Life Merrython game for Starbucks Rewards members, running from Dec. 8 to Jan. 4, 2026.
- The game offers members the chance to win various prizes, including free drinks, food, gift cards, Bonus Stars, and the viral Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup.
- Grand prizes include Starbucks for a Year and the ultimate “Starbucks for Life.”
- Players embark on a virtual journey through four festive cities, with a new city and a free “Prize Play” available each week for instant wins.
- Starbucks Rewards members should visit Starbucksforlife.com and log in using their Starbucks Rewards account to start playing, and non-members can join at any time to play too.