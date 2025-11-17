Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major change will make life easier for train passengers travelling to Stansted Airport

A rail ticketing rule which has resulted in tens of thousands of people being fined will be axed
A rail ticketing rule which has resulted in tens of thousands of people being fined will be axed (Alamy/PA)
  • Tens of thousands of rail passengers travelling between London and Stansted Airport will no longer face £100 fines as a controversial ticketing rule is set to be abolished.
  • From 14 December, Stansted Airport station will begin accepting contactless payments, a change also applying to 49 other stations across South East England, including Southend Airport.
  • Previously, passengers using contactless cards at Liverpool Street or Tottenham Hale for travel to Stansted were prohibited from tapping out at the airport, leading to penalties.
  • London TravelWatch, which estimated 16,000 annual fines in 2019, welcomed the decision to end the "unfair" ban, though Oyster cards will remain invalid at Stansted Airport Station.
  • The expansion of tap-in tap-out technology, funded by £18.7 million from the Government, aims to simplify rail ticketing and make travel more convenient across the South East.
