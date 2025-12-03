Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The secret behind Spotify Wrapped’s success

The Conversation Original report by Kelvin (Shiu Fung) Wong
These were the biggest trends from Spotify Wrapped 2024
  • Spotify will soon release its 2025 Wrapped, providing users with an annual recap of their listening habits.
  • The cultural phenomenon of Spotify Wrapped is attributed to its ability to help users understand themselves, reflecting their experiences and feelings through music.
  • This self-reflection aligns with psychological theories such as Maslow's hierarchy of needs, fulfilling the human desire for esteem and self-actualisation.
  • Wrapped also facilitates social comparison, as users compare their listening habits with others, fostering subtle social dialogue and validation, as per Festinger's theory.
  • Ultimately, sharing Spotify Wrapped lists satisfies the fundamental human need for social connection and belonging, encouraging users to find common ground and meaningful interactions.
In full

