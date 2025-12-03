The secret behind Spotify Wrapped’s success
- Spotify will soon release its 2025 Wrapped, providing users with an annual recap of their listening habits.
- The cultural phenomenon of Spotify Wrapped is attributed to its ability to help users understand themselves, reflecting their experiences and feelings through music.
- This self-reflection aligns with psychological theories such as Maslow's hierarchy of needs, fulfilling the human desire for esteem and self-actualisation.
- Wrapped also facilitates social comparison, as users compare their listening habits with others, fostering subtle social dialogue and validation, as per Festinger's theory.
- Ultimately, sharing Spotify Wrapped lists satisfies the fundamental human need for social connection and belonging, encouraging users to find common ground and meaningful interactions.