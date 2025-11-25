Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Warning over squeezing spots on this part of the face

Experts have warned against squeezing spots on this area of the face
Experts have warned against squeezing spots on this area of the face (PA/Alamy)
  • Experts have identified a high-risk area on the face, dubbed the “triangle of death” which extends from the bridge of the nose to the corners of the mouth.
  • Injuring this area, such as by squeezing spots or plucking nose hairs, can lead to severe, life-threatening infections.
  • Professor Adam Taylor of Lancaster University explained that cuts or tears in the skin here can cause infections in the brain, sepsis, or blood clots.
  • The danger arises because veins in this region, some lacking valves, can allow infectious agents to travel backwards to the cavernous sinus, which connects directly to the brain.
  • Although rare, these infections can have fatal outcomes if not detected and treated urgently, with advice to avoid squeezing spots and seek professional dermatological care.
