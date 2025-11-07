Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why sourdough is actually good for you – hidden health benefits explained

  • Recent studies indicate that sourdough bread may offer health benefits, including the potential to reduce blood pressure.
  • The unique fermentation process of sourdough breaks down proteins into peptides, which can help relax blood vessels and contribute to lower blood pressure.
  • A 2024 study observed reductions in blood pressure among participants who replaced their regular bread with sourdough over a two-month period.
  • Sourdough bread also boasts a lower glycaemic index compared to white bread, leading to a slower and more controlled rise in blood sugar levels.
  • For optimal benefits, experts advise opting for whole-wheat sourdough due to its higher fibre content, which supports digestion and gut health.
