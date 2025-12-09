Microbiologist reveals why you should never rewear socks
- Feet are home to a diverse range of bacteria and fungi, thriving in warm, moist conditions and feeding on sweat and dead skin, which causes foot odour.
- Socks trap sweat, creating an ideal environment for these microbes, which can survive on fabrics for months, leading to high bacterial counts compared to other clothing.
- Socks can harbour potential pathogens like Aspergillus, Candida, and Cryptococcus, and microbes can transfer to surfaces, potentially spreading infections such as Athlete's foot.
- To reduce foot odour and bacterial growth, it is advised to change socks daily, wash feet twice daily, and consider antimicrobial or bamboo socks.
- For effective sock hygiene, wash at 60°C with enzyme detergent, or use a hot iron or outdoor drying if low-temperature washing is unavoidable, to kill residual bacteria and fungi.