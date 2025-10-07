Professor claims humans can only sustain around 150 meaningful social relationships
- University of Oxford professor Dr. Robin Dunbar maintains that humans can only sustain around 150 meaningful social relationships, a theory derived from brain size and primate research.
- Dunbar's 'magic number' includes distinct layers of closeness, from five intimate connections to 150 broader acquaintances, and he asserts social media has not fundamentally changed this.
- Other researchers, notably a Swedish team, dispute Dunbar's fixed limit, arguing there is no cut-off number and that human social dynamics differ from those of primates.
- Public health officials stress the vital role of genuine friendships for well-being, as loneliness is on the rise in the U.S. and carries health risks comparable to smoking.
- Robust social connections offer protection against serious health conditions such as heart disease and dementia, with experts suggesting that even one friend can be impactful, though more friends can enrich one's life.