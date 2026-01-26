Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Train operator sparks outrage after banning children from first class

TGV Inoui train near Gare de Lyon station. TGV is France's intercity high-speed rail service, operated mainly by SNCF
TGV Inoui train near Gare de Lyon station. TGV is France's intercity high-speed rail service, operated mainly by SNCF (Getty Images)
  • French railway company SNCF has introduced a new child-free "Optimum" section in its first-class carriages on weekday TGV trains to and from Paris.
  • The premium service, designed for business travellers seeking comfort and privacy, explicitly states that children under 12 are not permitted.
  • The move has sparked a backlash, with France's high commissioner for children, Sarah El Haïry, criticising the "no kids" ban as "shocking" and advocating for more family-friendly options.
  • SNCF responded by clarifying that the "Optimum" offer occupies less than 8% of the available space on TGV Inoui trains and is only operational on weekdays.
  • The company faces competition from Trenitalia, which offers a "Area de Silenzio" on the Paris-Lyon route, though it has not specified if children are banned from this quiet zone.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in