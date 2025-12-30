Thousands of snacks and supplements recalled over animal feces contamination
- Gold Star Distribution, Inc. has recalled nearly 2,000 snacks and dietary supplements due to potential contamination with animal feces.
- The recall affects a wide range of products, including popular items such as Jif Peanut Butter, Skittles, Pringles and various over-the-counter medicines like Advil and Tylenol.
- These products were sold at retailers across three U.S. states: Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota.
- The FDA determined that the Minnesota-based company's facility operated under insanitary conditions, with evidence of rodent excreta, rodent urine and bird droppings.
- The contamination poses serious health risks to consumers, including bacterial infections like salmonella and leptospirosis, which can cause severe illness or even be fatal.