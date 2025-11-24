Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Celebrated Michelin-starred chef dies after rare skin cancer diagnosis

Skye Gyngell
Skye Gyngell (David Charbitt)
  • Australian Michelin-starred chef Skye Gyngell, celebrated for redefining modern British cooking, has died aged 62 in London.
  • A culinary visionary, she earned a Michelin star for Petersham Nurseries Café in 2011 and later opened her acclaimed restaurant, Spring, known for its seasonal, ingredient-first approach.
  • Gyngell was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer, in 2024, undergoing surgery that temporarily affected her sense of taste and smell.
  • Beyond her culinary achievements, she was a prolific writer, serving as food editor for Vogue, contributing to The Independent, and publishing four cookbooks.
  • Tributes from across the culinary world, including Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson, have recognised her profound influence and kindness.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in