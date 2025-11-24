Celebrated Michelin-starred chef dies after rare skin cancer diagnosis
- Australian Michelin-starred chef Skye Gyngell, celebrated for redefining modern British cooking, has died aged 62 in London.
- A culinary visionary, she earned a Michelin star for Petersham Nurseries Café in 2011 and later opened her acclaimed restaurant, Spring, known for its seasonal, ingredient-first approach.
- Gyngell was diagnosed with Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare and aggressive skin cancer, in 2024, undergoing surgery that temporarily affected her sense of taste and smell.
- Beyond her culinary achievements, she was a prolific writer, serving as food editor for Vogue, contributing to The Independent, and publishing four cookbooks.
- Tributes from across the culinary world, including Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson, have recognised her profound influence and kindness.