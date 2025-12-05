Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Market town named UK’s happiest place to live in 2025

Hundreds of puppeteers take part in the Puppet Parade, one of the highlights of the Skipton The puppet Festival in Yorkshire
Hundreds of puppeteers take part in the Puppet Parade, one of the highlights of the Skipton The puppet Festival in Yorkshire (PA)
  • Skipton, a market town in North Yorkshire, has been named the UK's happiest place to live in 2025, according to a survey conducted by Rightmove.
  • Residents highly rated Skipton for its excellent access to nature and green spaces, the friendliness of its people, and the availability of essential services like schools.
  • The town's strong community spirit, picturesque setting, and a thriving high street with no empty shops were also significant factors contributing to its appeal.
  • Skipton's average home asking price of £326,093 is lower than the national average, contributing to residents' sense of affordability and comfort.
  • Richmond-upon-Thames and Camden, both located in London, secured the second and third positions respectively in Rightmove's annual 'happy at home' index.
In full

