Market town named UK’s happiest place to live in 2025
- Skipton, a market town in North Yorkshire, has been named the UK's happiest place to live in 2025, according to a survey conducted by Rightmove.
- Residents highly rated Skipton for its excellent access to nature and green spaces, the friendliness of its people, and the availability of essential services like schools.
- The town's strong community spirit, picturesque setting, and a thriving high street with no empty shops were also significant factors contributing to its appeal.
- Skipton's average home asking price of £326,093 is lower than the national average, contributing to residents' sense of affordability and comfort.
- Richmond-upon-Thames and Camden, both located in London, secured the second and third positions respectively in Rightmove's annual 'happy at home' index.