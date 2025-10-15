Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Skipping breakfast could lead to these health problems, study finds

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Studies indicate a correlation between skipping breakfast and an increased risk of early death, particularly from cardiovascular disease.
  • Nutritionists clarify that skipping breakfast is not inherently dangerous, with its health impact largely dependent on an individual's overall diet and lifestyle.
  • Missing breakfast can lead to a deficiency in vital nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which are often consumed during the morning meal.
  • Skipping breakfast may result in overcompensating later in the day by consuming unhealthy snacks and making poorer food choices, potentially hindering weight management.
  • Not eating for prolonged periods can cause blood sugar levels to drop, triggering a stress response that releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which can affect blood pressure.
