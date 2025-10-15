Skipping breakfast could lead to these health problems, study finds
- Studies indicate a correlation between skipping breakfast and an increased risk of early death, particularly from cardiovascular disease.
- Nutritionists clarify that skipping breakfast is not inherently dangerous, with its health impact largely dependent on an individual's overall diet and lifestyle.
- Missing breakfast can lead to a deficiency in vital nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which are often consumed during the morning meal.
- Skipping breakfast may result in overcompensating later in the day by consuming unhealthy snacks and making poorer food choices, potentially hindering weight management.
- Not eating for prolonged periods can cause blood sugar levels to drop, triggering a stress response that releases hormones like adrenaline and cortisol, which can affect blood pressure.