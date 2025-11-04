‘End of an era’ as 50-year-old theme park closes
- Six Flags America, located in Bowie, Maryland, officially closed on Sunday after five decades of operation.
- The amusement park, known as the “thrill capital of D.C.,” was celebrated for its adrenaline-inducing rides such as Superman: Ride of Steel.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced in May that the park was “not a strategic fit” for its long-term growth plan, leading to its closure and redevelopment.
- The company said that 70 full-time associates would receive benefits and severance packages following the closure.
- The park's closure prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans reminiscing about their experiences, calling it the “end of an era.”