‘End of an era’ as 50-year-old theme park closes

Six Flags America was known for its rides, including Superman: Ride of Steel
Six Flags America was known for its rides, including Superman: Ride of Steel (Coasterman1234/CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • Six Flags America, located in Bowie, Maryland, officially closed on Sunday after five decades of operation.
  • The amusement park, known as the “thrill capital of D.C.,” was celebrated for its adrenaline-inducing rides such as Superman: Ride of Steel.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced in May that the park was “not a strategic fit” for its long-term growth plan, leading to its closure and redevelopment.
  • The company said that 70 full-time associates would receive benefits and severance packages following the closure.
  • The park's closure prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans reminiscing about their experiences, calling it the “end of an era.”
