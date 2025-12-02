Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How singing can benefit your physical, mental and social health

The Conversation Original report by Elinor Harrison
Singing alone is one thing, but singing with others brings about a host of other benefits
Singing alone is one thing, but singing with others brings about a host of other benefits (Getty)
  • Singing and chanting offer profound physical, mental, and social health benefits, with both immediate and long-term positive effects.
  • Physically, vocalising strengthens lungs, increases oxygen, lowers heart rate and blood pressure, and boosts the immune system.
  • Mentally, singing improves mood, reduces stress by lowering cortisol levels, and repetitive chanting can induce meditative states.
  • Group singing fosters social connection, enhances well-being, and synchronises physiological responses, while singing can also therapeutically improve movement for individuals with neurological conditions.
  • Humans are inherently predisposed to sing and dance, with historical and evolutionary evidence supporting its integral role in culture and healing, making its benefits accessible to all.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in