Simple 15-minute exercise can cut risk of killer heart problems
- A study revealed that walking continuously for at least 15 minutes daily can significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.
- This continuous walking was found to cut the risk of cardiovascular disease by two-thirds compared to taking multiple short strolls of less than five minutes.
- The research tracked over 33,560 UK adults aged 40 to 79 for eight years, monitoring their walking patterns with wrist-worn devices.
- Participants who walked for 10-15 minutes continuously had a 4% risk of cardiovascular events, contrasting with a 13% risk for those taking very short bouts.
- The least active individuals, walking 5,000 steps or less daily, experienced the greatest benefits, halving their cardiovascular disease risk and significantly reducing their death risk by adopting 15-minute continuous walks.