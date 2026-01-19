Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Shirley Ballas gives health update as she reveals ‘everything hurts’ after fall

Shirley Ballas gives health update as she reveals ‘everything hurts’ after fall
  • Shirley Ballas, the 65-year-old head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, was hospitalised after falling backwards off a glass dressing table.
  • She hit her head during the incident but stated she was "very lucky" not to have sustained a skull injury.
  • Ballas provided a health update on Saturday, 17 January, and a further update on Sunday, 18 January.
  • On Sunday, she was en route to physiotherapy and announced she would be resting to recover from neck and back injuries.
  • She issued a warning to her followers about the dangers of sitting on stools with cushions, as this was the cause of her fall.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in