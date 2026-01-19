Shirley Ballas gives health update as she reveals ‘everything hurts’ after fall
- Shirley Ballas, the 65-year-old head judge of Strictly Come Dancing, was hospitalised after falling backwards off a glass dressing table.
- She hit her head during the incident but stated she was "very lucky" not to have sustained a skull injury.
- Ballas provided a health update on Saturday, 17 January, and a further update on Sunday, 18 January.
- On Sunday, she was en route to physiotherapy and announced she would be resting to recover from neck and back injuries.
- She issued a warning to her followers about the dangers of sitting on stools with cushions, as this was the cause of her fall.