US sees surge in sexually transmitted ringworm
- Minnesota is experiencing the largest outbreak of sexually transmitted ringworm (TMVII) in the U.S., with over 30 confirmed or suspected cases reported since last July, primarily affecting men who have sex with men in the Twin Cities.
- TMVII, the only known sexually transmitted fungal infection, was first reported in New York City in June 2024 and has been circulating in Europe and among individuals who travelled to Southeast Asia for sex tourism.
- The infection spreads through skin-to-skin contact, including genital contact, and can cause painful, itchy red rashes, sometimes leading to scarring or secondary bacterial infections.
- Diagnosing TMVII requires advanced testing, and treatment can involve weeks or months of oral medication, with health officials advising against steroid creams as they can worsen the infection.
- Prevention includes avoiding sexual contact if a partner has a new rash, not sharing personal items, washing and drying items on high heat, and covering infected areas while washing hands after contact.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks