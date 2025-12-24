Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Settlers of Catan could make you a better thinker

The Conversation Original report by Nelly Liyanagamage
Settlers of Catan is a strategy board game for three to four players
Settlers of Catan is a strategy board game for three to four players (Getty/iStock)
  • Settlers of Catan, launched in 1995, fundamentally changed the board game industry, selling over 40 million copies and inspiring numerous spin-offs.
  • The game offers a strategic alternative to traditional board games, focusing on resource management, trading, and building to achieve victory points.
  • Playing Catan is highlighted as an effective tool for developing strategic capabilities, which are essential for solving complex problems and planning for future success in various aspects of life.
  • Key strategic lessons derived from Catan include the importance of analysing context, adapting strategies, managing resources effectively, and negotiating strategically.
  • The game also fosters resilience and decision-making, providing a safe environment to practise skills applicable to real-world uncertainties and business challenges.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in