New 15-minute test that can detect life-threatening conditions
- The NHS is trialling a 15-minute MeMed BV blood test to rapidly diagnose life-threatening conditions like sepsis and meningitis in children.
- This test distinguishes between bacterial and viral infections, allowing for quicker administration of antibiotics when necessary and reducing their overuse.
- Experts believe the innovation could save lives by enabling faster, more appropriate treatment and combating antibiotic resistance.
- The trial is being conducted in three emergency departments: Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, St Mary’s Hospital, and Great North Children’s Hospital.
- The study, which aims to assess the test's real-world performance and integration into clinical systems, is scheduled to run until March.