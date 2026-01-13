Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beauty giant to open first store in Northern Ireland

Speculation has been growing since a hoarding sign with Sephora’s branding was erected in the Victoria Square shopping complex in Belfast in 2025
  • Sephora is scheduled to open its first store on the island of Ireland, in Belfast's Victoria Square on 12 February.
  • The new 2,550-square foot “beauty playground” will be the retailer's 13th store in the UK.
  • It will introduce several internet-viral beauty brands, including Hailey Bieber’s rhode and Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs, exclusively to the island of Ireland.
  • Sephora UK plans a grand opening event featuring entertainment, curated queue experiences, and local culinary offerings, with potential for on-the-spot prizes.
  • The opening marks a significant milestone for Belfast as a retail destination and contributes to Sephora UK's aim of having 20 stores across the UK by the end of 2026.

