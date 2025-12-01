Scottish schoolboys burst into song on live TV following viral Christmas doorbell performance
- A group of Scottish schoolboys achieved viral fame after their impromptu carol-singing performance was captured on a doorbell camera.
- Jack Campbell, Dylan Thompson, Cameron Bourne, Liam Phillips, and Ollie Shearer sang Wham!’s “Last Christmas” at a neighbour’s door in Denny, Falkirk.
- The widely shared video showed the quintet wishing their neighbour a Merry Christmas and stating their aim was “to get you in the Christmas spirit”.
- Following their online success, the boys were invited to appear on the television programme This Morning.
- During their live interview on Monday, 1 December, the group performed the festive hit for hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.