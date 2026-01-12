Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why humans can sometimes find joy in other people’s misfortune

The Conversation Original report by Dissanayake Mudiyanselage Sachinthanee Dissanayake, Kumar Biswas, Mario Fernando
  • Schadenfreude, the joy derived from others' misfortune, is a common emotion found among employees at all hierarchical levels within the workplace.
  • Research, including preliminary findings on Australian chief executives, suggests leaders experience schadenfreude when rival organisations encounter misfortune, such as the PwC tax scandal or Optus data breach.
  • This emotion is driven by factors including insecurity (downward social comparison), perceptions of deservingness, and strong identification with one's own organisation.
  • However, schadenfreude carries risks such as fostering overconfidence, damaging workplace relationships through gossip, and undermining empathy among colleagues.
  • By recognising and mindfully reflecting on schadenfreude, individuals can reframe it as an opportunity for personal learning, self-improvement, and addressing their own weaknesses.
