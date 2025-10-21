Popular tourist hotspot to go smoke-free
- San Sebastian's Donostia City Council plans to ban smoking on its beaches to prevent contamination from cigarette butts.
- Cigarette butts constitute between 30 and 50 per cent of waste on Gipuzkoa's beaches and can contaminate up to 1,000 litres of seawater per cigarette.
- The proposed ordinance also includes regulating year-round dog access to beaches and limiting the use of loudspeakers to ensure a peaceful environment.
- The council aims to create "healthier, friendlier, quieter beaches that are respectful of the environment and animals", responding to social demand and improving collective well-being.
- The measure is supported by Law 7/2022, with public opinions on the proposal accepted until 7 November, and non-compliance will result in sanctions.