Popular ready-to-eat soups may exceed government health limits
- A new study by Action on Salt and Sugar (AoSS) reveals that almost one in four ready-to-eat soups sold in the UK exceed the Government's voluntary salt targets.
- The analysis of 481 soups found that 48 per cent of branded soups surpassed the maximum salt target, significantly higher than the 6 per cent of supermarket own-label alternatives.
- The saltiest product identified was Soup Head Tom Yum Soup, containing 1.01g of salt per 100g, with a 300g pack providing 3.03g, comparable to more than two McDonald’s cheeseburgers.
- AoSS warned that suggested serving sizes often understate actual salt intake, with many consumers likely to consume more than the listed half-tin serving.
- Sonia Pombo from AoSS criticised the lack of compliance with targets set for over a year ago and urged the Government to implement stronger incentives and accountability for salt reduction.
