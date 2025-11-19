Ryanair’s paper boarding pass rule is already being undone
- Ryanair implemented a policy requiring passengers to use its app for digital boarding passes, stating it will enhance customer experience.
- But Portugal's National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) has instructed Ryanair to continue accepting printed travel documents from passengers.
- ANAC also mandated that Ryanair must waive any reissue fees for paper passes and ensure no passenger is denied boarding due to smartphone issues such as a flat battery.
- The Portuguese authority clarified that Ryanair cannot prevent checked-in passengers from boarding if they do not possess a digital boarding pass, nor can it impose a fee for providing physical paper passes.
- Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary had previously stated that paper boarding passes would be reissued free of charge at the airport for passengers who had checked in online, even if their phone was lost or out of battery.