Why Ryanair is axing more flights from one European country

  • Ryanair plans to reduce flights from several European airports next summer, citing tax increases that make routes
  • The budget airline will cease operations at numerous French airports, including Bergerac, Brive, and Strasbourg, due to a significant 180 per cent tax hike.
  • Ryanair's chief commercial officer, Jason McGuinness, stated that France is becoming
  • The airline is reallocating capacity to regions like Italy, where some areas have abolished aviation taxes, to maintain lower operating costs and offer competitive prices.
  • These cuts follow previous announcements of reduced services in Spain and substantial reductions to its German winter schedule, impacting 800,000 seats and 24 routes.
