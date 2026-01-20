Airline launches new sale with jibe at Elon Musk as feud continues
- The rivalry between Elon Musk and Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has intensified, leading to a new advertising campaign from the airline.
- Ryanair launched a 'Big ‘Idiot’ Seat Sale', sending emails with a mock-up of O'Leary striking Musk, labelled 'Big Idiots'.
- The campaign offers 100,000 seats from £16.99 for travel between February and April, with the advertising copy targeting 'idiots' on X.
- The dispute originated from O'Leary's refusal to install Starlink Wi-Fi on Ryanair's fleet, citing an estimated £250m annual cost and subsequently calling Musk an 'idiot'.
- Musk reacted by stating O'Leary 'needs to be fired' and suggested he could buy Ryanair, a prospect deemed unlikely due to European Union airline ownership regulations.