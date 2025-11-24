Ruth Langsford makes playful swipe at ex Eamonn Holmes live on air
- Ruth Langsford appeared to make a subtle remark about her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes during a live broadcast of Loose Women.
- The panel discussed partners' involvement in health, prompted by David Cameron's recent prostate cancer announcement.
- Myleene Klass stated that men live longer when married, but women live longer when unmarried.
- Langsford responded to Klass's comment with a smirk and the phrase, 'Good to know'.
- Langsford and Holmes announced their separation in 2024, after more than two decades together.