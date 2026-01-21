Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why popular shoe chain’s future is unclear despite Next’s intervention

Next has bought Russell and Bromley but opted not to take on 33 of its stores
Next has bought Russell and Bromley but opted not to take on 33 of its stores ((Lauren Hurley/PA))
  • Retail giant Next has acquired luxury footwear brand Russell & Bromley through a pre-pack insolvency agreement.
  • Next paid £2.5 million for the brand and its intellectual property, alongside an additional £1.3 million for a portion of its existing stock.
  • Russell & Bromley, established in 1879, currently operates 36 stores and nine concessions across the UK and Ireland, employing approximately 440 staff.
  • Next intends to retain only three prime Russell & Bromley store locations: Chelsea, Mayfair, and the Bluewater Shopping Centre.
  • Administrators, Interpath, are actively exploring options for the remaining stores and concessions, which will continue to trade in the interim.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in