Rome commuters to get refunds for poor public transport service
- Rome's public transport operator, Atac, has committed to refunding passengers following an investigation by Italy's competition authority.
- The probe, launched in February, scrutinised Atac for alleged unfair commercial practices and failures to meet quality standards between 2021 and 2023.
- Specific issues highlighted included late buses, trains and trams, malfunctioning escalators and lifts, and inadequate security personnel at metro stations.
- Atac pledged over €3 million for refunds, with annual ticket holders receiving €5 for 2024 and an additional €5 for passes held between 2021 and 2023.
- The operator also committed to introducing a new mobile app for partial refunds for delays over 15 minutes and investing €2.6 million annually to hire and train staff.