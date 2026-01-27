US state with happiest employees may surprise you
- A study by human resources firm Bamboo HR identified Rhode Island as having the happiest employees in the United States.
- Rhode Island's employee happiness score was 46 per cent higher than the national average, determined by employees' likelihood to recommend their workplace.
- The top five states for employee happiness were Rhode Island, Maine, Hawaii, Arizona, and Alaska, with New Hampshire recording the lowest score.
- The research indicates that employee happiness is largely shaped by labor-market dynamics, including opportunity and mobility, rather than geographical or economic factors.
- States with higher employee happiness typically showed 'ideal stability' or 'healthy dynamism' in their labor markets, unlike those with lower scores which had 'acute attrition' or 'hidden risk'.