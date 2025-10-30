Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US restaurant chain closes more locations in ‘turnaround’ bid

How an Outback in Tampa spawned multiple national brands
  • Several Outback Steakhouse locations in the US have recently closed, following previous shutdowns by parent company Bloomin' Brands.
  • The company confirmed the closures are part of an "ongoing turnaround plan" for its restaurant portfolio.
  • The closures come after 41 "underperforming" restaurants, mostly Outback locations, were shuttered in February.
  • A spokesperson said decisions to close specific locations were based on factors including sales, traffic, trade areas, and potential investments needed to improve performance.
  • Bloomin’ Brands said in February 2024 that it planned to open up to 45 new restaurants in the coming year.
