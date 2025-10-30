US restaurant chain closes more locations in ‘turnaround’ bid
- Several Outback Steakhouse locations in the US have recently closed, following previous shutdowns by parent company Bloomin' Brands.
- The company confirmed the closures are part of an "ongoing turnaround plan" for its restaurant portfolio.
- The closures come after 41 "underperforming" restaurants, mostly Outback locations, were shuttered in February.
- A spokesperson said decisions to close specific locations were based on factors including sales, traffic, trade areas, and potential investments needed to improve performance.
- Bloomin’ Brands said in February 2024 that it planned to open up to 45 new restaurants in the coming year.