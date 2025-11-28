Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why a glass of orange juice a day will help keep the doctor away

Orange juice can have many health benefits
Orange juice can have many health benefits (Getty/iStock)
  • A recent study indicates that regular orange juice consumption can influence the activity of thousands of genes within immune cells, impacting blood pressure, inflammation, and sugar processing.
  • Participants who drank 500ml of pure pasteurised orange juice daily for two months showed reduced activity in genes associated with inflammation and high blood pressure.
  • Natural compounds, particularly hesperidin, a citrus flavonoid, are believed to be responsible for the drink's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects.
  • Further research suggests that regular orange juice intake can lower insulin resistance, reduce blood cholesterol levels, and improve endothelial function, especially for those with metabolic syndrome.
  • While whole fruit remains the optimal choice due to its fibre, a modest daily glass of pure orange juice appears to offer cumulative benefits for long-term heart health by easing inflammation and promoting healthier blood flow.
