Doctor explains Raynaud’s symptoms to look out for in winter
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow cold health alerts across England, effective from Monday to Friday, due to a significant drop in temperatures.
- Persistent discolouration or pain in hands and feet during cold weather could indicate a serious underlying health concern, beyond normal chilly sensations.
- Dr Sam Firoozi explains that the autonomic nervous system regulates blood flow to extremities, constricting vessels in cold to maintain body temperature, but an exaggerated response can be problematic.
- Conditions like Raynaud’s phenomenon involve severe blood vessel constriction, causing white or blue discolouration and pain, and can be associated with autoimmune diseases, nerve injuries, or certain medications.
- Medical advice is recommended if discolouration is extreme, takes a long time to correct, becomes permanent, or is accompanied by burning or throbbing pain, with treatments ranging from keeping warm to medication or surgery for severe cases.