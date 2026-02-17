When Ramadan begins and how exactly it is decided
- Ramadan is the Islamic holy month of daily fasting from dawn until sunset, dedicated to heightened worship, religious reflection, and charity, concluding with Eid al-Fitr.
- The start date, expected around 18 or 19 February this year, varies globally based on the sighting of the crescent moon and declarations by Islamic authorities.
- Fasting, a core pillar of Islam, involves abstaining from all food and drink, including water, and is regarded as an act of worship promoting self-restraint and empathy for the poor.
- Observances include a predawn meal (suhoor), breaking the fast with an evening meal (iftar), increased congregational prayers, reading the Quran, and significant charitable giving.
- Ramadan traditions are diverse worldwide, with cultural variations seen in countries like Egypt and Indonesia, and some concerns about commercialisation alongside festive celebrations.
