The science behind Oxford’s word of the year
- Rage bait has been named Oxford University Press's word of the year, defined as social media content designed to provoke strong negative reactions.
- This content is effective because social media algorithms prioritise engagement, regardless of sentiment, allowing creators to profit from controversy.
- The effectiveness of rage bait is also rooted in human psychology, including a negativity bias and an evolutionary tendency to react strongly to perceived threats or anger.
- Social media's global reach and constant availability amplify the spread of rage, removing opportunities for reflection that existed in traditional interactions.
- Users can counter rage bait by understanding its profit-driven motivations, avoiding engagement with provocative content, and reflecting before responding, thereby influencing their social media experience.