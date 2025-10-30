Queen praises artist’s beautiful tribute to her rescue dogs
- Queen Camilla received paintings of her beloved rescue dogs, Bluebell, Beth, and Moley, by local artist Hannah Hurst.
- The presentation took place on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, during the opening of the Bormham Community Hub in Wiltshire.
- Camilla expressed her delight, commenting that she would show the 'brilliant' portrait of Moley to the dog.
- The Queen added that Moley would recognise herself in the painting.
- Artist Hannah Hurst was initially unaware the dogs belonged to the Queen, having been commissioned by a village farmshop, and was surprised upon discovering their royal ownership.