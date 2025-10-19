How pumpkin seeds can aid weight loss and protect against disease
- Pumpkin seeds are a highly nutritious snack, packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients.
- Offers say they offer significant health benefits, including aiding weight loss and protecting against harmful inflammation linked to heart disease and cancer.
- An ounce of pumpkin seeds provides 8.5 grams of protein and up to 5 grams of fibre, promoting satiety and healthy digestion.
- They are a good source of magnesium, which supports heart and bone health, and zinc, which helps reduce inflammation and high blood pressure.
- Roasting pumpkin seeds can increase their antioxidant levels and improve digestibility, making them a versatile and healthy addition to various dishes.