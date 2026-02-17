The risk factors for prostate cancer – and when to request a test
- The UK does not have a national prostate cancer screening programme, but men over 50, or over 45 with a family history, can request a PSA blood test from their GP.
- Significant risk factors for prostate cancer include age, race (with Afro-Caribbean men having a higher incidence), and a family history of the disease or specific genetic mutations.
- The PSA test, which measures prostate-specific antigen, can aid early detection but may also lead to anxiety or overdiagnosis; its results can be artificially influenced by factors like recent ejaculation or strenuous pelvic activity.
- Prostate cancer is often asymptomatic in its early stages, meaning symptoms like bone pain usually indicate the disease has advanced, highlighting the importance of proactive discussions with a GP.
- If PSA levels are elevated, the diagnostic pathway typically involves a repeat test, followed by an MRI scan and potentially a biopsy to assess the cancer's severity and determine the appropriate management plan.
