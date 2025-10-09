How prostate cancer care ‘postcode lottery’ is impacting patients across the country
- Prostate Cancer UK has warned that 31 per cent of men in England with aggressive but curable prostate cancer are not receiving vital treatments.
- A national audit revealed a 'postcode lottery' in prostate cancer care across England and Wales, with significant regional disparities in the provision of radical treatments.
- The audit highlighted that older men and Black men are disproportionately missing out on life-extending treatments for incurable prostate cancer.
- Prostate cancer diagnoses increased in England from 53,462 to 58,218 in 2024, while decreasing in Wales from 2,551 to 2,402 in 2023.
- Concerns were raised that a significant proportion of men, 12 per cent in England and 20 per cent in Wales, are diagnosed only after their cancer has spread, leading to worse outcomes.