Independent

Warning as Aldi recalls popular snack over peanut concerns

Aldi has recalled its Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s chocolate snack over concerns of trace peanut
Aldi has recalled its Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s chocolate snack over concerns of trace peanut (PA)
  • Aldi has recalled its Dairyfine Crispy Choc Um’s chocolate snack due to the undeclared presence of peanuts.
  • The recall was initiated as a precautionary measure because the product poses a potential health risk to individuals with a peanut allergy.
  • Customers who have purchased the affected chocolate snacks are advised to return them to their nearest Aldi store for a full refund.
  • Anaphylaxis UK confirmed the recall, stating the product is unsuitable for anyone with a peanut allergy or intolerance.
  • This incident follows a previous recall by Aldi in October for Gianni’s Cheeky Monkey Ice Cream, which contained undeclared wheat.
