Princess of Wales braves Storm Chandra weather for country outing
- The Princess of Wales participated in a wellbeing hike in the Peak District on Tuesday, 27 January.
- She joined a supporting walk with Mind Over Mountains, a charity providing professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.
- During the hike, Kate embraced the muddy conditions, laughing as a wellbeing lead pointed out their connection to the ground.
- The outing occurred as Storm Chandra brought heavy rain and strong winds across the UK.
- Despite the challenging weather, the Princess told the group that nothing would stop them from completing the hike.