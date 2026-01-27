Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess of Wales braves Storm Chandra weather for country outing

Kate laughs off mud as she braves Storm Chandra on wellbeing walk
  • The Princess of Wales participated in a wellbeing hike in the Peak District on Tuesday, 27 January.
  • She joined a supporting walk with Mind Over Mountains, a charity providing professional mental health support through therapeutic outdoor experiences.
  • During the hike, Kate embraced the muddy conditions, laughing as a wellbeing lead pointed out their connection to the ground.
  • The outing occurred as Storm Chandra brought heavy rain and strong winds across the UK.
  • Despite the challenging weather, the Princess told the group that nothing would stop them from completing the hike.
