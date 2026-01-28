Prince of Wales blames social media on the ‘lost art of debating’
- The Prince of Wales stated that society has "lost the art of debating" due to the prevalence of social media and text messaging.
- He made these remarks while meeting young people who have benefited from BBC Children in Need funding through the We Move FWD programme.
- His comments follow similar concerns raised by the Princess of Wales regarding the impact of digital devices.
- The Princess of Wales previously warned of an "epidemic of disconnection" caused by smartphones and other gadgets.
- She highlighted that while digital devices promise connection, they often achieve the opposite, urging investment in human relationships.