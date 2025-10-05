Prince William praises ‘heroes’ working to save planet as he announces Earthshot Prize finalists
- The Prince of Wales has expressed his deep pride in the Earthshot Prize, announcing the 2025 finalists.
- Fifteen finalists will compete in November in Rio De Janeiro for £1 million across five categories to further develop their planet-repairing ideas.
- Prince William described the project leaders as 'heroes of our time', urging support to create a cleaner, safer world full of opportunity.
- The prize, launched in 2020, aims to drive significant environmental changes by 2030, a deadline emphasised by scientists.
