Independent

Prince William praises ‘heroes’ working to save planet as he announces Earthshot Prize finalists

Prince William 'Deeply Proud' As He Unveils Finalists For Earthshot Prize 2025
  • The Prince of Wales has expressed his deep pride in the Earthshot Prize, announcing the 2025 finalists.
  • Fifteen finalists will compete in November in Rio De Janeiro for £1 million across five categories to further develop their planet-repairing ideas.
  • Prince William described the project leaders as 'heroes of our time', urging support to create a cleaner, safer world full of opportunity.
  • The prize, launched in 2020, aims to drive significant environmental changes by 2030, a deadline emphasised by scientists.
  • Watch the video in full above.
