The pregnancy pain that you should never dismiss

Lower back pain: what you should know
  • About half to three-quarters of expectant mothers experience largely untreated pain during pregnancy, specifically back and pelvic pain, leading to preventable suffering and harm.
  • Many mothers avoid medication due to fears for their unborn baby, while over 50 per cent of those reporting pain receive minimal or no treatment from healthcare providers.
  • Untreated pain can result in chronic conditions, mental health challenges, including depression, and the misuse of prescribed opioids, causing neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome.
  • Current treatment options are limited; Tylenol is only effective for mild pain, and effective alternative therapies like physical therapy are often not covered by insurance, creating cost barriers.
  • Effective pain management necessitates open communication between mothers and healthcare professionals, advocating for one's pain, exploring diverse treatment options, and adjusting expectations for well-being.
