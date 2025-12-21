Powerball players urged to check tickets for ‘Match 5’ prize after last night’s draw
- The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s Powerball drawing were 4, 5, 28, 52, and 69, and the Powerball was 20 with a 3x Power Play.
- With no jackpot winner, the massive prize is now estimated at $1.6 billion with a $735.3 million cash value, the fourth largest jackpot in Powerball history and the fifth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.
- Even though there was no jackpot winner, the lottery is reminding players to check their tickets carefully, as many tickets won cash prizes in last night’s drawing.
- Nationwide, eight tickets matched all five white balls. The winning Match 5 tickets were sold in California, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, two in Michigan, New Hampshire and Ohio. The Match 5 prize is a set cash prize of $1 million in all jurisdictions except California, where prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.
- The drawing also saw 112 tickets win $50,000 prizes and 22 tickets won $150,000 prizes. The next Powerball draw will be Monday, Dec. 22.