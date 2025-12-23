Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The number of times Powerball jackpots have been won over Christmas

The jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and red Powerball 7
The jackpot rolled last night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 and red Powerball 7 (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
  • The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has climbed to $1.7 billion and if there’s a winner, it wouldn’t be the first time a massive prize was awarded on Christmas Eve.
  • The Powerball jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve, in 2011, and four times on Christmas Day, in 1996, 2002, 2010 and 2013.
  • The latest jackpot is the fourth largest in Powerball history and among U.S. lottery games.
  • If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.7 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million.
  • Both prize options are before taxes and if the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in