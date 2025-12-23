The number of times Powerball jackpots have been won over Christmas
- The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has climbed to $1.7 billion and if there’s a winner, it wouldn’t be the first time a massive prize was awarded on Christmas Eve.
- The Powerball jackpot has been won once on Christmas Eve, in 2011, and four times on Christmas Day, in 1996, 2002, 2010 and 2013.
- The latest jackpot is the fourth largest in Powerball history and among U.S. lottery games.
- If a player wins Wednesday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $1.7 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $781.3 million.
- Both prize options are before taxes and if the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.