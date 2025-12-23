Post office is open on Christmas Eve but you need to do a quick check
- United States Postal Service locations nationwide are open on Christmas Eve but Americans are urged to check with their local post office for specific hours.
- The USPS said services and hours of operation may vary by location and the easiest way to check is to visit usps.com/holidayhours.
- Mail will also be picked up and delivered on Dec. 24 before all post office locations close for Christmas Day.
- Offices will reopen and regular mail delivery will resume on Friday, Dec. 26.
- Post offices will also be closed and mail delivery halted on New Year’s Day.