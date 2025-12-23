Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Post office is open on Christmas Eve but you need to do a quick check

All Post Office locations will be closed Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Thursday, Jan. 1)
All Post Office locations will be closed Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25) and New Year's Day (Thursday, Jan. 1)
  • United States Postal Service locations nationwide are open on Christmas Eve but Americans are urged to check with their local post office for specific hours.
  • The USPS said services and hours of operation may vary by location and the easiest way to check is to visit usps.com/holidayhours.
  • Mail will also be picked up and delivered on Dec. 24 before all post office locations close for Christmas Day.
  • Offices will reopen and regular mail delivery will resume on Friday, Dec. 26.
  • Post offices will also be closed and mail delivery halted on New Year’s Day.

