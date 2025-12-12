Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The deadline to post your cards and gifts before Christmas

How to save this Christmas
  • The Post Office has issued crucial Christmas posting deadlines, advising customers to send gifts and cards promptly to ensure they arrive before the festive season.
  • A survey revealed that 67 per cent of Britons have previously received Christmas mail after 25 December, prompting postmasters to encourage early posting to avoid delays.
  • While most international posting dates have now passed, some carriers still offer Christmas delivery to selected countries until 15 December.
  • For guaranteed next-day delivery within the UK, the final opportunity to send gifts and cards is 23 December via Royal Mail’s Special Delivery Guaranteed or DPD Gold.
  • Postmaster Arif Matadar advises securely packaging parcels, writing clear addresses, and providing content details for international shipments, with the Post Office also offering Pick Up and Drop Off services.
